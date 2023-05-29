PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Stock Closes up 4.70% on Friday Trading

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) closed the day trading at $42.53 up 4.70% from the previous closing price of $40.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197774 shares were traded. PDFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDFS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Strojwas Andrzej sold 2,520 shares for $38.45 per share. The transaction valued at 96,894 led to the insider holds 87,139 shares of the business.

Raza Adnan sold 15,547 shares of PDFS for $585,189 on Mar 03. The EVP, FINANCE AND CFO now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $37.64 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, GUSTAFSON MICHAEL B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,316 shares for $37.26 each. As a result, the insider received 496,154 and left with 16,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B. As of this moment, PDF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1575.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 78.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 122.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDFS has reached a high of $43.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDFS traded about 194.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDFS traded about 182.15k shares per day. A total of 37.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.78M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PDFS as of May 14, 2023 were 525.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 562k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $41.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.59M to a low estimate of $41M. As of the current estimate, PDF Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.67M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.01M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.55M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $199.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205M and the low estimate is $191M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.