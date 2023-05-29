PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Records 2.48% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) was $60.40 for the day, up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $58.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217277 shares were traded. PFSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Jones Doug sold 19,820 shares for $62.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,236,546 led to the insider holds 24,984 shares of the business.

SPECTOR DAVID sold 15,000 shares of PFSI for $929,452 on May 17. The Chairman & CEO now owns 405,604 shares after completing the transaction at $61.96 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, SPECTOR DAVID, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $59.71 each. As a result, the insider received 895,713 and left with 420,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFSI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 13.58B. As of this moment, PennyMac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSI has reached a high of $73.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.33.

Shares Statistics:

PFSI traded an average of 404.64K shares per day over the past three months and 353.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.02M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PFSI as of May 14, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, PFSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.68. EPS for the following year is $8.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.28 and $7.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $417.53M to a low estimate of $351.1M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $511.51M, an estimated decrease of -25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.54M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, down -23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.