Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $20.99 in the prior trading day, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed at $21.50, up 2.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 436484 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.40 and its Current Ratio is at 25.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ouimette Mike sold 2,877 shares for $26.79 per share. The transaction valued at 77,066 led to the insider holds 50,789 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 35,339 shares of PLRX for $937,222 on Mar 30. The President and CEO now owns 274,753 shares after completing the transaction at $26.52 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Lefebvre Eric, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,245 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 298,228 and left with 145,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 991.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 101.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 713.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of May 14, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 3.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.41% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 13 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.69M, down -56.70% from the average estimate.