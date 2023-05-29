Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) closed at $85.44 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $85.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 354846 shares were traded. POST stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Post Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when HARPER BRADLY A sold 1,965 shares for $86.31 per share. The transaction valued at 169,609 led to the insider holds 7,887 shares of the business.

ERB THOMAS C bought 1,000 shares of POST for $87,000 on May 18. The Director now owns 24,775 shares after completing the transaction at $87.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, SKARIE DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $89.74 each. As a result, the insider received 224,355 and left with 42,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POST now has a Market Capitalization of 5.31B and an Enterprise Value of 10.59B. As of this moment, Post’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POST has reached a high of $98.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POST has traded an average of 428.25K shares per day and 383.56k over the past ten days. A total of 58.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.09M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for POST as of May 14, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of the current estimate, Post Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.