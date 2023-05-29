Progyny Inc. (PGNY)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 395369 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

GORDON KEVIN K sold 1,410 shares of PGNY for $53,918 on May 24. The Director now owns 12,354 shares after completing the transaction at $38.24 per share. On May 16, another insider, Anevski Peter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 4,608 shares for $35.94 each. As a result, the insider received 165,612 and left with 215,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGNY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.76.

Shares Statistics:

PGNY traded an average of 954.82K shares per day over the past three months and 824.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of May 14, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 6.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 7 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.23M to a low estimate of $260M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195M, an estimated increase of 34.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.41M, an increase of 35.90% over than the figure of $34.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $269.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.91M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.