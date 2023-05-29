Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Stocks Hit Low of $3.1550 Before Closing at $3.19

In the latest session, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) closed at $3.19 down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $3.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 258818 shares were traded. PBYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1550.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when AUERBACH ALAN H sold 27,241 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 113,810 led to the insider holds 6,852,638 shares of the business.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F sold 10,499 shares of PBYI for $43,864 on Jan 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,427 shares after completing the transaction at $4.18 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ludwig Jeffrey Jerome, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,568 shares for $4.18 each. As a result, the insider received 27,440 and left with 58,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBYI now has a Market Capitalization of 149.46M and an Enterprise Value of 182.67M. As of this moment, Puma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBYI has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3203.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBYI has traded an average of 310.99K shares per day and 248.13k over the past ten days. A total of 46.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.28M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBYI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $51.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $52.5M to a low estimate of $50.7M. As of the current estimate, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.52M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.49M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $235M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $228M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.