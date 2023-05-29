Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) closed at $45.63 in the last session, down -0.02% from day before closing price of $45.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264212 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 40.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 40.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Finch Robert A sold 22,663 shares for $39.41 per share. The transaction valued at 893,149 led to the insider holds 111,214 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 5.69B. As of this moment, Red’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has reached a high of $49.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRR traded on average about 492.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 441.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RRR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RRR is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.19M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $423M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $406M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.