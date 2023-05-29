Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) closed at $134.31 in the last session, up 2.90% from day before closing price of $130.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 261160 shares were traded. RRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Kunze John C sold 1 shares for $139.42 per share. The transaction valued at 139 led to the insider holds 6,999 shares of the business.

Kunze John C sold 1,155 shares of RRX for $158,092 on Aug 04. The Segment President* now owns 6,920 shares after completing the transaction at $136.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.54B and an Enterprise Value of 9.99B. As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $162.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRX traded on average about 420.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.27% stake in the company. Shares short for RRX as of May 14, 2023 were 931.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 813.22k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RRX is 1.40, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.93, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.85 and $10.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.7. EPS for the following year is $13.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.69 and $12.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83B, an increase of 38.20% over than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.22B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.