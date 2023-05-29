Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed the day trading at $171.02 up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $167.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393722 shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares for $156.18 per share. The transaction valued at 78,090 led to the insider holds 1,611 shares of the business.

Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares of RGEN for $79,595 on May 05. The Director now owns 1,111 shares after completing the transaction at $159.19 per share. On May 04, another insider, Madaus Martin D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $161.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,575 and bolstered with 611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75B and an Enterprise Value of 8.55B. As of this moment, Repligen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $262.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGEN traded about 545.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGEN traded about 494.47k shares per day. A total of 55.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of May 14, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 4.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $168.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.9M to a low estimate of $158.4M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $207.63M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.83M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.54M, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $908.71M and the low estimate is $829.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.