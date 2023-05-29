Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Records 5.78% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) was $4.39 for the day, up 5.78% from the previous closing price of $4.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 176105 shares were traded. RMNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMNI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Perica Michael L. sold 3,351 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 13,505 led to the insider holds 80,507 shares of the business.

Ravin Seth A. sold 800,000 shares of RMNI for $3,280,000 on Mar 08. The CEO, President & Chairman now owns 10,496,509 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Lyskawa Nancy, who serves as the EVP – Global Client Onboarding of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $4.83 each. As a result, the insider received 120,725 and left with 73,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMNI now has a Market Capitalization of 360.09M and an Enterprise Value of 311.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMNI has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9801, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4688.

Shares Statistics:

RMNI traded an average of 294.47K shares per day over the past three months and 341.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.09M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RMNI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.26M to a low estimate of $105.25M. As of the current estimate, Rimini Street Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.2M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.41M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.66M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460.72M and the low estimate is $451.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.