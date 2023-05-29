Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at $21.20 in the last session, up 1.58% from day before closing price of $20.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 453051 shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Shah Gaurav sold 4,122 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 88,108 led to the insider holds 521,642 shares of the business.

Patel Kinnari sold 1,330 shares of RCKT for $28,429 on May 17. The insider now owns 213,993 shares after completing the transaction at $21.38 per share. On May 17, another insider, Militello John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 245 shares for $21.38 each. As a result, the insider received 5,237 and left with 6,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCKT traded on average about 830.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 618.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of May 14, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 8.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.07% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Earnings Estimates

