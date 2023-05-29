Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Rogers Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.19, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $45.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 356934 shares were traded. RCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCI now has a Market Capitalization of 26.11B and an Enterprise Value of 30.17B. As of this moment, Rogers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCI has reached a high of $52.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCI traded 295.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 249.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 505.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RCI as of May 14, 2023 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.47M, compared to 5.71M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, RCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 76.60% for RCI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 07, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84B to a low estimate of $3.78B. As of the current estimate, Rogers Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 33.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.77B, an increase of 36.60% over than the figure of $33.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.4B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.71B and the low estimate is $12.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.