Ryder System Inc. (R) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) closed the day trading at $79.72 down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $80.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 299198 shares were traded. R stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of R, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when JONES KAREN M. sold 2,084 shares for $80.02 per share. The transaction valued at 166,762 led to the insider holds 10,407 shares of the business.

JONES KAREN M. sold 6,843 shares of R for $549,630 on May 16. The EVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 12,491 shares after completing the transaction at $80.32 per share. On May 08, another insider, Nieto Luis P Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,112 shares for $83.29 each. As a result, the insider received 175,908 and left with 27,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, R now has a Market Capitalization of 3.60B and an Enterprise Value of 10.42B. As of this moment, Ryder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, R has reached a high of $102.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, R traded about 300.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, R traded about 284.51k shares per day. A total of 46.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.66M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for R as of May 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

R’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69. The current Payout Ratio is 14.45% for R, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1993 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $4.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.9 and $11.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.67. EPS for the following year is $11.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $13.08 and $10.7.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.11B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Ryder System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.07B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for R’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.19B and the low estimate is $12.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.