Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $26.24 in the prior trading day, Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) closed at $26.26, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 353310 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Reich Robert M JR sold 6,000 shares for $29.64 per share. The transaction valued at 177,840 led to the insider holds 93,645 shares of the business.

Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares of SNDR for $270,000 on Feb 01. The Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer now owns 124,497 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Devgun Shaleen, who serves as the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,000 and left with 134,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.68B and an Enterprise Value of 4.45B. As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $30.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 557.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.87M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNDR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.33, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Schneider National Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.6B, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $5.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.