Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) closed at $6.35 in the last session, up 0.47% from day before closing price of $6.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 196298 shares were traded. SRRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRRK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 31,557 shares for $6.43 per share. The transaction valued at 202,845 led to the insider holds 9,059,507 shares of the business.

Invus Public Equities, L.P. sold 1,094 shares of SRRK for $10,373 on Jan 09. The 10% Owner now owns 9,027,950 shares after completing the transaction at $9.48 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Invus Public Equities, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 48,774 shares for $9.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 455,091 and bolstered with 9,029,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRRK now has a Market Capitalization of 435.42M and an Enterprise Value of 227.63M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRRK has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRRK traded on average about 236.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SRRK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 3.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.19% and a Short% of Float of 21.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$2.91.