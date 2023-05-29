Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) closed at $6.27 in the last session, up 4.15% from day before closing price of $6.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393134 shares were traded. SCLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCLX has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCLX traded on average about 665.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 597.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.79M. Insiders hold about 96.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCLX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.