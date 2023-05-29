SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) expected to report EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter

In the latest session, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) closed at $19.54 down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $19.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264021 shares were traded. SCPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SciPlay Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Cohen Gerald D. sold 1,044 shares for $16.08 per share. The transaction valued at 16,788 led to the insider holds 25,593 shares of the business.

OQuinn Daniel sold 5,900 shares of SCPL for $98,825 on Mar 14. The Interim CFO and Secretary now owns 2,402 shares after completing the transaction at $16.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCPL now has a Market Capitalization of 340.67M and an Enterprise Value of 15.97M. As of this moment, SciPlay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPL has reached a high of $19.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCPL has traded an average of 589.27K shares per day and 830.72k over the past ten days. A total of 22.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPL as of May 14, 2023 were 831.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 619.38k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $178.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $182.9M to a low estimate of $172.2M. As of the current estimate, SciPlay Corporation’s year-ago sales were $160.1M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.67M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $671M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $754.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770.26M and the low estimate is $706.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.