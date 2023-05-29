Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Stock Price Peaks at $7.83 During Trading

The closing price of Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) was $7.45 for the day, down -2.74% from the previous closing price of $7.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 440789 shares were traded. SEMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SEMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Shchegolev Oleg sold 566,964 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,535,712 led to the insider holds 1,835,778 shares of the business.

Shchegolev Oleg sold 11,201 shares of SEMR for $110,106 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,083,331 shares after completing the transaction at $9.83 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Fetisov Evgeny, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,107 shares for $9.83 each. As a result, the insider received 40,372 and left with 135,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEMR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 979.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEMR has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.91.

Shares Statistics:

SEMR traded an average of 406.09K shares per day over the past three months and 533.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEMR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $75M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Semrush Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.61M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.07M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.32M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $366.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.95M and the low estimate is $362.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.