ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) closed at $42.20 down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $42.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156405 shares were traded. SFBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when BROUGHTON THOMAS A bought 2,775 shares for $44.60 per share. The transaction valued at 123,765 led to the insider holds 2,775 shares of the business.

TUDER IRMA LOYA bought 1,000 shares of SFBS for $50,650 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 43,215 shares after completing the transaction at $50.65 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, BROUGHTON THOMAS A, who serves as the Chairman, President, & CEO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $49.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,853 and bolstered with 259,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFBS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B. As of this moment, ServisFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFBS has reached a high of $93.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFBS has traded an average of 281.89K shares per day and 265.7k over the past ten days. A total of 54.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFBS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SFBS is 1.12, from 1.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for SFBS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $109.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $113.44M to a low estimate of $108.1M. As of the current estimate, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.56M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.55M, a decrease of -17.30% less than the figure of -$13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $437.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.25M, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.5M and the low estimate is $460.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.