Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) closed at $1.08 up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 260331 shares were traded. OMIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Glezer Eli N. bought 170,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 138,924 led to the insider holds 4,355,000 shares of the business.

Glezer Eli N. bought 50,000 shares of OMIC for $100,000 on Dec 12. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 4,185,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMIC now has a Market Capitalization of 59.00M and an Enterprise Value of -126.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -77.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMIC has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0869.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMIC has traded an average of 183.82K shares per day and 284.68k over the past ten days. A total of 71.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.70M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OMIC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765k, up 937.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.35M and the low estimate is $27.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 273.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.