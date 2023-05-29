Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Stock Price Peaks at $64.53 During Trading

The closing price of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) was $64.52 for the day, up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $64.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 353668 shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Burkhardt Timothy A. sold 3,500 shares for $69.12 per share. The transaction valued at 241,920 led to the insider holds 26,066 shares of the business.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 8,547 shares of SKY for $579,828 on Feb 23. The EVP now owns 27,204 shares after completing the transaction at $67.84 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, LYALL JONATHAN WADE, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 11,928 shares for $72.85 each. As a result, the insider received 868,952 and left with 28,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, Skyline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $76.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.98.

Shares Statistics:

SKY traded an average of 454.14K shares per day over the past three months and 548.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.94M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SKY as of May 14, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $545.1M to a low estimate of $492.5M. As of the current estimate, Skyline Champion Corporation’s year-ago sales were $638.12M, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $581.43M, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.