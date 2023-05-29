SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) was $10.21 for the day, up 3.34% from the previous closing price of $9.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198368 shares were traded. SKYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKYT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Zibrowski Bart L sold 3,158 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 33,159 led to the insider holds 4,621,382 shares of the business.

DDK Developments, L.L.C. sold 3,158 shares of SKYT for $33,159 on May 19. The 10% Owner now owns 4,621,382 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On May 11, another insider, SONDERMAN THOMAS, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 12,523 shares for $9.32 each. As a result, the insider received 116,714 and left with 538,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYT now has a Market Capitalization of 426.53M and an Enterprise Value of 499.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $20.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.20.

Shares Statistics:

SKYT traded an average of 280.80K shares per day over the past three months and 234.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.53M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.8M to a low estimate of $62.41M. As of the current estimate, SkyWater Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.41M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.55M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.94M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $331.5M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.