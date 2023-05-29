Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stock Closes up 0.62% on Friday Trading

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) closed the day trading at $257.35 up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $255.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197905 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Miller Richard Thomas sold 195 shares for $263.32 per share. The transaction valued at 51,347 led to the insider holds 1,847 shares of the business.

Miller Richard Thomas sold 300 shares of SNA for $78,915 on May 02. The VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 2,042 shares after completing the transaction at $263.05 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Arregui Jesus, who serves as the Sr VP & President – Commercial of the company, sold 1,988 shares for $256.64 each. As a result, the insider received 510,196 and left with 3,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNA now has a Market Capitalization of 13.70B and an Enterprise Value of 14.12B. As of this moment, Snap-on’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNA has reached a high of $265.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 249.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 235.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNA traded about 309.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNA traded about 323.2k shares per day. A total of 53.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SNA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Dividends & Splits

SNA’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.48, up from 6.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 34.20% for SNA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.66 and a low estimate of $4.44, while EPS last year was $4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.19, with high estimates of $4.36 and low estimates of $3.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.1 and $16.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.76. EPS for the following year is $18.58, with 8 analysts recommending between $19.84 and $16.04.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Snap-on Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.49B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.94B and the low estimate is $4.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.