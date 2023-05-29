SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Records 0.66% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) was $9.17 for the day, up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $9.11. On the day, 442790 shares were traded. SWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bliss Jason sold 53,839 shares for $8.77 per share. The transaction valued at 472,168 led to the insider holds 760,351 shares of the business.

Bliss Jason sold 899 shares of SWI for $7,642 on Dec 07. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 596,811 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Bliss Jason, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 7,650 shares for $8.54 each. As a result, the insider received 65,331 and left with 597,710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 2.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWI has reached a high of $12.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.92.

Shares Statistics:

SWI traded an average of 402.30K shares per day over the past three months and 444.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SWI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.6M to a low estimate of $176.59M. As of the current estimate, SolarWinds Corporation’s year-ago sales were $176.03M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.21M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.83M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $739.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.37M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $758.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772M and the low estimate is $744.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.