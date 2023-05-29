Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) was $18.42 for the day, down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $18.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 357369 shares were traded. SOVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOVO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Jensen Kirk A. sold 21,657 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 389,826 led to the insider holds 338,901 shares of the business.

O’Driscoll Lisa Y. sold 38,123 shares of SOVO for $664,183 on May 23. The CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER now owns 188,484 shares after completing the transaction at $17.42 per share. On May 23, another insider, Jensen Kirk A., who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $17.62 each. As a result, the insider received 352,500 and left with 360,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOVO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 281.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOVO has reached a high of $20.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.83.

Shares Statistics:

SOVO traded an average of 576.71K shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SOVO as of May 14, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 2.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 8.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.72M to a low estimate of $207.83M. As of the current estimate, Sovos Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.43M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.78M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $966.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $942.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.37M, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $989.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.