SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Stock Price Peaks at $23.71 During Trading

The closing price of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) was $23.66 for the day, up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $23.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 326359 shares were traded. SPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Proctor Hawthorne L. sold 4,500 shares for $31.27 per share. The transaction valued at 140,715 led to the insider holds 30,708 shares of the business.

Mannelly Matthew sold 10,000 shares of SPTN for $310,600 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 20,354 shares after completing the transaction at $31.06 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 867.07M and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. As of this moment, SpartanNash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPTN has reached a high of $37.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.43.

Shares Statistics:

SPTN traded an average of 280.04K shares per day over the past three months and 199.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SPTN as of May 14, 2023 were 747.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 716.03k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, SPTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.86. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.98B to a low estimate of $2.91B. As of the current estimate, SpartanNash Company’s year-ago sales were $2.76B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.64B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.38B and the low estimate is $10.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.