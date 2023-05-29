Spire Inc. (SR) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) closed the day trading at $65.72 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $65.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198742 shares were traded. SR stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.67.

For a better understanding of SR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50B and an Enterprise Value of 8.38B. As of this moment, Spire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.56.

Over the past 52 weeks, SR has reached a high of $78.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.57.

Over the past 3-months, SR traded about 275.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SR traded about 226.74k shares per day. A total of 52.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

SR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.88, up from 2.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 59.80% for SR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

