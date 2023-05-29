Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Records -0.99% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) was $13.96 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $14.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236194 shares were traded. SCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Bilger Bruce R bought 17,543 shares for $11.35 per share. The transaction valued at 199,113 led to the insider holds 182,565 shares of the business.

Ladd Robert T. bought 6,000 shares of SCM for $68,659 on Jun 16. The President and CEO now owns 632,592 shares after completing the transaction at $11.44 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, D’Angelo Dean, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $11.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,450 and bolstered with 196,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCM now has a Market Capitalization of 306.29M. As of this moment, Stellus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCM has reached a high of $16.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.80.

Shares Statistics:

SCM traded an average of 130.38K shares per day over the past three months and 165.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.72M. Insiders hold about 5.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SCM as of May 14, 2023 were 235.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 122.2k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, SCM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.07. The current Payout Ratio is 149.28% for SCM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10043:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.83M to a low estimate of $24.9M. As of the current estimate, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.11M, an estimated increase of 58.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.7M, an increase of 46.10% less than the figure of $58.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.25M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.11M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.72M and the low estimate is $94.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.