Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) was $43.11 for the day, up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $42.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292742 shares were traded. SRCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Gursahaney Naren K bought 6,000 shares for $47.91 per share. The transaction valued at 287,477 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRCL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.22B and an Enterprise Value of 6.10B. As of this moment, Stericycle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRCL has reached a high of $56.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.69.

Shares Statistics:

SRCL traded an average of 440.51K shares per day over the past three months and 271.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.55% stake in the company. Shares short for SRCL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm's stock currently is rated by Oracle Corporation analysts.

