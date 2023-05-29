Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Records 9.97% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) was $32.00 for the day, up 9.97% from the previous closing price of $29.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155491 shares were traded. GPCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.40 and its Current Ratio is at 22.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPCR now has a Market Capitalization of 888.01M and an Enterprise Value of 797.43M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPCR has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.14.

Shares Statistics:

GPCR traded an average of 55.63K shares per day over the past three months and 98.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.39M. Shares short for GPCR as of May 14, 2023 were 146.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 152.38k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$4.34.