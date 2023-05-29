Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.82

As of close of business last night, Stryve Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.82, up 15.73% from its previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1061 from its previous closing price. On the day, 289745 shares were traded. SNAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Hawkins Alex bought 3,001 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,500 led to the insider holds 187,973 shares of the business.

Boever Christopher J. bought 15,000 shares of SNAX for $10,281 on May 25. The CEO now owns 3,511,171 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On May 25, another insider, Hawkins Alex, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 3,472 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,465 and bolstered with 184,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAX now has a Market Capitalization of 15.37M and an Enterprise Value of 33.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $1.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4967, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5979.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNAX traded 88.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.50M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of May 14, 2023 were 141.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 151.37k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $7.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.8M to a low estimate of $7.01M. As of the current estimate, Stryve Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.95M, an estimated decrease of -32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.09M, an increase of 31.10% over than the figure of -$32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.95M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.74M and the low estimate is $37.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.