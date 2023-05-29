TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) closed at $15.86 in the last session, up 1.93% from day before closing price of $15.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 355511 shares were traded. TIXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIXT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.66B and an Enterprise Value of 6.44B. As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIXT has reached a high of $31.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIXT traded on average about 104.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 140.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.41M. Insiders hold about 2.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.25% stake in the company. Shares short for TIXT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 753.37k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $979.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $987.72M to a low estimate of $972.57M. As of the current estimate, TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s year-ago sales were $831.89M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.