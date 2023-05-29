Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.53, up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $49.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 317417 shares were traded. TCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 2,000 shares for $18.21 per share. The transaction valued at 36,420 led to the insider holds 80,000 shares of the business.

STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 1,000 shares of TCBI for $17,200 on May 17. The Director now owns 78,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.20 per share. On May 16, another insider, STALLINGS ROBERT W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $16.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,300 and bolstered with 77,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBI has reached a high of $69.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCBI traded 680.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 471.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $271.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279M to a low estimate of $261.44M. As of the current estimate, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $231.77M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.18M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.69M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $875.76M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.