The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) closed at $2.35 in the last session, up 3.07% from day before closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 437582 shares were traded. TCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2273.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Malhotra Satish bought 33,500 shares for $2.24 per share. The transaction valued at 74,980 led to the insider holds 500,301 shares of the business.

Jordan Robert E bought 27,492 shares of TCS for $69,984 on May 18. The Director now owns 184,059 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Green Equity Investors V, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 72,806 shares for $6.48 each. As a result, the insider received 472,081 and left with 173,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCS now has a Market Capitalization of 118.04M and an Enterprise Value of 650.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCS has reached a high of $8.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6442.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCS traded on average about 484.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 979.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.45M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $203.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, The Container Store Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $262.63M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.08M, a decrease of -17.50% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $896.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $951.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $983M and the low estimate is $916.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.