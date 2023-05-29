The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Stocks Hit Low of $15.41 Before Closing at $15.52

In the latest session, The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) closed at $15.52 down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $15.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223953 shares were traded. MCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Marcus Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when OLSON BRUCE J sold 3,451 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 48,324 led to the insider holds 1,618 shares of the business.

KISSINGER THOMAS F sold 12,500 shares of MCS for $221,358 on Aug 05. The Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy now owns 95,848 shares after completing the transaction at $17.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCS now has a Market Capitalization of 522.54M and an Enterprise Value of 904.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCS has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCS has traded an average of 362.70K shares per day and 314.35k over the past ten days. A total of 31.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.62M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.91% stake in the company. Shares short for MCS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.52% and a Short% of Float of 20.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MCS is 0.20, from 0.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $194.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $201.6M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, The Marcus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $198.56M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.52M, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $721.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $681M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $703.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $677.39M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.78M and the low estimate is $748M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.