The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $134.47 in the prior trading day, The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) closed at $135.36, up 0.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 228867 shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MIDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Palisi Chapin Sarah sold 250 shares for $140.94 per share. The transaction valued at 35,235 led to the insider holds 7,256 shares of the business.

MILLER JOHN R III sold 1,135 shares of MIDD for $160,183 on May 22. The Director now owns 11,791 shares after completing the transaction at $141.13 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Palisi Chapin Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $157.39 each. As a result, the insider received 47,217 and left with 7,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIDD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.52B and an Enterprise Value of 10.10B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $162.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 497.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 392.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.94% stake in the company. Shares short for MIDD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.73 and a low estimate of $2.16, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.43 and $9.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.92. EPS for the following year is $10.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $10.34.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, The Middleby Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $4.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.