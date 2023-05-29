The name Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) was $0.56 for the day, up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 357829 shares were traded. SOLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOLO now has a Market Capitalization of 59.64M and an Enterprise Value of -56.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -8.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9484.

Shares Statistics:

SOLO traded an average of 705.66K shares per day over the past three months and 626.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.52M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOLO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 9.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84M to a low estimate of $810k. As of the current estimate, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s year-ago sales were $986.28k, an estimated increase of 33.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $33.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $880k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.51M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36M and the low estimate is $18.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 153.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.