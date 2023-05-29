The name Tidewater Inc. (TDW) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) was $47.01 for the day, down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $47.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 444126 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 27,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,345 led to the insider holds 3,063,645 shares of the business.

ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 21,488 shares of TDW for $637,566 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,036,296 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,300 shares for $30.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 767,688 and bolstered with 3,014,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.68.

Shares Statistics:

TDW traded an average of 717.88K shares per day over the past three months and 512.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of May 14, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $220M to a low estimate of $220M. As of the current estimate, Tidewater Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.45M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $294M, an increase of 53.30% over than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.68M, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.