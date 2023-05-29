The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) closed the day trading at $1.30 up 11.11% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 288067 shares were traded. REAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REAX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAX now has a Market Capitalization of 220.07M and an Enterprise Value of 201.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAX has reached a high of $2.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3860.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REAX traded about 87.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REAX traded about 147.37k shares per day. A total of 178.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.22M. Insiders hold about 18.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.89% stake in the company. Shares short for REAX as of May 14, 2023 were 204.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 198.5k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $121.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.02M to a low estimate of $118.31M. As of the current estimate, The Real Brokerage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.36M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.08M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.12M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $496.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $486.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.76M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $500.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.65M and the low estimate is $500.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.