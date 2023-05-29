There is a good chance CareMax Inc. (CMAX) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, CareMax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.54, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158390 shares were traded. CMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cho Bryan bought 10,000 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 34,600 led to the insider holds 23,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 269.49M and an Enterprise Value of 591.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMAX has reached a high of $8.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6729, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5775.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMAX traded 720.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 346.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMAX as of May 14, 2023 were 8.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 7.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $188.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.09M to a low estimate of $185.03M. As of the current estimate, CareMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.28M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.81M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.51M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $750.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $735.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.13M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $957.1M and the low estimate is $837.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.