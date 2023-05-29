There Is Still Room For Titan International Inc. (TWI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) closed at $10.56 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 216148 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G sold 40,000 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 604,080 led to the insider holds 113,785 shares of the business.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR sold 200,000 shares of TWI for $3,087,060 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 592,968 shares after completing the transaction at $15.44 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Eheli Anthony, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,691 shares for $15.19 each. As a result, the insider received 40,880 and left with 27,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWI now has a Market Capitalization of 615.49M and an Enterprise Value of 891.71M. As of this moment, Titan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWI has reached a high of $19.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWI traded on average about 590.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 312.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.91M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TWI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TWI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 17, 2008 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $516.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $520.63M to a low estimate of $511.4M. As of the current estimate, Titan International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $572.89M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.46M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $529.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513.36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.