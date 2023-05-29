There Is Still Room For WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) closed at $0.90 in the last session, up 2.04% from day before closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0181 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179922 shares were traded. WIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WIMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIMI now has a Market Capitalization of 97.98M and an Enterprise Value of -6.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIMI has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0311, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1880.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WIMI traded on average about 364.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 284k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.88M. Shares short for WIMI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.24M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.4M, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201M and the low estimate is $201M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.