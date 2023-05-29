There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

The price of Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) closed at $0.98 in the last session, down -4.85% from day before closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198094 shares were traded. STSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STSS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Hayes Robert Michael bought 4,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,120 led to the insider holds 65,682 shares of the business.

Hayes Robert Michael bought 2,100 shares of STSS for $2,847 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 61,682 shares after completing the transaction at $1.36 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Hayes Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,340 and bolstered with 59,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STSS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.96M and an Enterprise Value of 11.61M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSS has reached a high of $2.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2249.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STSS traded on average about 937.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 223.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.70M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STSS as of May 14, 2023 were 919.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 308.2k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.