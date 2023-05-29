This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) closed the day trading at $35.75 up 2.85% from the previous closing price of $34.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160464 shares were traded. DGII stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGII, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Loch James J. sold 7,000 shares for $33.97 per share. The transaction valued at 237,761 led to the insider holds 102,367 shares of the business.

Konezny Ronald sold 30,000 shares of DGII for $1,020,762 on Mar 03. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 592,958 shares after completing the transaction at $34.03 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Konezny Ronald, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $33.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,013,616 and left with 622,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. As of this moment, Digi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGII has reached a high of $43.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGII traded about 271.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGII traded about 211.03k shares per day. A total of 35.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.54M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DGII as of May 14, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.67 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $109.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110M to a low estimate of $108.7M. As of the current estimate, Digi International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.52M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.82M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $442M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $440.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.23M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $472.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.3M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.