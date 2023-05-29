Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

After finishing at $5.47 in the prior trading day, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) closed at $5.43, down -0.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 443629 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RNW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 7.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 893.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 393.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.08M. Insiders hold about 15.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of May 14, 2023 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 5.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $193.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.7M to a low estimate of $193.7M. As of the current estimate, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s year-ago sales were $232M, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.2M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $293.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $293.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $851.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $998M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.