Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Stock Price Peaks at $1.7100 During Trading

The closing price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) was $1.67 for the day, down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 283743 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 22.03M and an Enterprise Value of -97.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $29.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1493.

Shares Statistics:

TNXP traded an average of 208.55K shares per day over the past three months and 361.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.34M. Shares short for TNXP as of May 14, 2023 were 638.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 231.65k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.44 and a low estimate of -$2.44, while EPS last year was -$7.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.37, with high estimates of -$2.37 and low estimates of -$2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.56 and -$9.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.56. EPS for the following year is -$7.87, with 1 analysts recommending between -$7.87 and -$7.87.