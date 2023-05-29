TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Stocks Reach New Highs at $89.78 During Trading Session

After finishing at $89.47 in the prior trading day, TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) closed at $89.78, up 0.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 196996 shares were traded. TNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TNET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Goldfield Burton M. sold 6,250 shares for $91.33 per share. The transaction valued at 570,798 led to the insider holds 181,863 shares of the business.

Warren Alexander G. sold 2,442 shares of TNET for $221,332 on May 18. The SVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 39,058 shares after completing the transaction at $90.64 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Goldfield Burton M., who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $90.14 each. As a result, the insider received 563,376 and left with 187,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNET now has a Market Capitalization of 5.42B and an Enterprise Value of 5.46B. As of this moment, TriNet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNET has reached a high of $95.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 365.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 253.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.20M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TNET as of May 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $6.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.14 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, TriNet Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.2B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.88B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.