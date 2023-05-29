Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Shares Rise by 0.96% to Close at $13.74

As of close of business last night, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s stock clocked out at $13.74, up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160387 shares were traded. TFPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TFPM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFPM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. As of this moment, Triple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 83.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFPM has reached a high of $17.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TFPM traded 282.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 172.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.39M. Insiders hold about 11.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.72% stake in the company. Shares short for TFPM as of May 14, 2023 were 300.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 201.42k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, TFPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.27. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%.