Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $11.45

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) closed the day trading at $11.45 up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $11.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213307 shares were traded. HEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HEAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Jimenez Terry bought 2,500 shares for $11.59 per share. The transaction valued at 28,975 led to the insider holds 26,551 shares of the business.

Jimenez Terry bought 2,500 shares of HEAR for $27,225 on May 16. The Director now owns 24,051 shares after completing the transaction at $10.89 per share. On May 15, another insider, Stark Juergen M., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 18,500 shares for $10.62 each. As a result, the insider received 196,470 and left with 386,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEAR now has a Market Capitalization of 218.64M and an Enterprise Value of 226.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEAR has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HEAR traded about 346.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HEAR traded about 205.94k shares per day. A total of 16.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HEAR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $50.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52M to a low estimate of $44.6M. As of the current estimate, Turtle Beach Corporation’s year-ago sales were $41.3M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.84M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240.17M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $294.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317M and the low estimate is $285.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.