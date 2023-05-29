Understanding AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s financial health through ratios

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) closed the day trading at $34.34 up 2.78% from the previous closing price of $33.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213636 shares were traded. AB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AB, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Burke Kate C sold 12,500 shares for $33.79 per share. The transaction valued at 422,375 led to the insider holds 115,205 shares of the business.

Burke Kate C sold 12,500 shares of AB for $438,000 on Mar 22. The COO & CFO now owns 127,705 shares after completing the transaction at $35.04 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Sprules Karl, who serves as the Head of Global Tech and Ops of the company, sold 77,000 shares for $38.76 each. As a result, the insider received 2,984,249 and left with 68,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.97B. As of this moment, AllianceBernstein’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AB has reached a high of $45.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AB traded about 285.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AB traded about 205.21k shares per day. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AB as of May 14, 2023 were 622.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 643.89k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Dividends & Splits

AB’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.61, up from 2.71 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.68. The current Payout Ratio is 121.30% for AB, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $858.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $860.7M to a low estimate of $855.9M. As of the current estimate, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s year-ago sales were $816.35M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $865.76M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $869.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861.63M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.